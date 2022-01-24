Advertisement

Obituary: Davis, Alice R.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alice R. Davis, 80 of Parkersburg passed away January 15, 2022 at the Stonerise Care Facility.

She was born in Roane County September 27, 1941 the daughter of the late George C. and Artie Faye Hersman Bailey.

She was a avid reader, loved NASCAR and was an Atlanta Braves Fan.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Jo Davis of Parkersburg, Vickie Sims of Parkersburg, Rick Davis of Moundsville, WV. Donna Reel of Parkersburg and Johnny Davis of Parkersburg and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Davis in 2002.There will be no visitation or services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is entrusted to the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

