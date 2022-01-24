Obituary: Kelley, Stella L.

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stella L. Kelley, 59, of Mineral Wells, WV got her wings January 22, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1962 in Elkton, MD. A daughter of James V. Wigal and the late Diana S. Greathouse Wigal.

Stella attended Wirt County High School and graduated from Parkersburg South High School. She attended Limestone United Methodist Church. She was a nurse at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV, before her illness.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Kelley; niece, Jessica Collins; father, James (Joann) Wigal; siblings, Tommy (Carol) Yearian, Joella (Rick) Collins, Paula (Mark) Lockhart, Sterling (Tammy) Wigal, Christina (Chris) Dellinger, Jeanette (Jr.) White, Billy Kidder, Steve Kidder and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Yearian, Jerry Wigal and James Yearian; infant brother, Jeffery Scott Wigal and sister, Stelita Yearian.

There will be a celebration of life in the future. Donations can be named in her memory at Parkersburg Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Kelley family.

