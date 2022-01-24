Advertisement

Obituary: Lucas Jr., Paul Kenneth

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Kenneth Lucas Jr. of Belleville, WV passed away January 15, 2022 at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV July 10, 1946, a son of the late Paul Kenneth Lucas Sr. and Bonnie Louise Hicks.

Paul was a manager of multiple Ashland Oil convenience stores. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the DAV, Chapter 32. He enjoyed watching wrestling, playing card games on the computer, and spending time with his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 ½ years, Sandra Lee Lucas; sons, Paul III (Angie) Lucas of Parkersburg, WV, Mart (Steph) Lucas of Chillicothe, OH, Michael (Jessie) Lucas of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Oral Lee (Terry) Arthur of Barberton, OH; sister, Carol (Dale) McMahan of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Kalina (Chris) Johnston , Amanda Lucas (Cody Bennett), Carrie (Ryan) Helm, Samantha Lucas, Hailie Carpenter, Sarah Lucas; great-grandson, Caspian Bennett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa May Lucas.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date with Rev. Robert Kniley officiating at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

