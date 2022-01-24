Advertisement

Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandi Nicole Mackey, 35 of Parkersburg passed away January 17, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg April 22, 1986 the daughter of David Mackey and Donna Cobb Mackey of Parkersburg.

Brandi loved spending time first and foremost with her two children Aleah Nicole Gibson and Brayden Lee Gibson. Her family meant everything to her. She had numerous friends and no one was a stranger to her. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it.

Brandi loved to draw and paint and also loved music and singing and shopping.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her stepfather, Ralph Richards;  Her children, Aleah and Brayden Gibson;  Her sisters, M. Rodriguez and Heather Mackey and her stepsister, Renae Reid.

There will be no services.  The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

