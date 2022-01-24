Obituary: McConkey, Ramona M.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ramona M. McConkey, 86, of Marietta passed away at 2:05 pm, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born May 12, 1935, in Wadsworth, OH, a daughter of Ernest Heavilon and Marian Baldwin Heavilon.

Mona was a volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital in the ER and was a member of First Baptist Church and Marietta Welfare League.

On March 22, 1958, she married Hugh McConkey who preceded her in death on May 19, 2021. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jill Deming (Paul Schofield) of Marietta and Sandra Hyde (John) of Columbus, granddaughter Abigail Hyde and sister Ann Haber of Abilene, TX. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by daughter Linda and sister Susan Heavilon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Jan. 28) at 12:00 noon at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Mugrage officiating. Private burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until noon. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

