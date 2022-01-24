Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Debbie

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Debbie Miller, 70, of Washington, WV died January 22, 2022 at her residence.  She was born on November 27, 1951 in Clarkfield, MN and is the daughter of VaLois Lundy Bishop and the late Virgil Leroy Lundy.

Debbie was a loan officer at Commercial Banking & Trust Co. and retired after many years of service.  She devoted her entire life to her family and took great joy in attending every sporting event and life event of her beloved grandchildren.  All who met her experienced the kindness and compassion she had within and she always had a smile.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband John R. Miller; five children, Shambra (Mike) Yokum of Parkersburg, Shaun (Misty) Miller of Greenville, SC, Heather (Jeff) Lam of Columbus, OH, Amanda Wolfe of Belpre, Meredith Miller of Parkersburg; twelve grandchildren, Nicholas, Mason, Tre, Hayley, Aliva, Louden, Bode, Gio, Samarra, Aaden, Megan, Rylan; four siblings, Sandy Rivas of Oceanside, CA, Jeff (Kathy) Lundy of Jorden, MN, Rick Lundy of Oceanside, CA, Kevin Lundy of Thief Riverfalls, MN; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Miller.

Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Seebaugh officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held  Thursday 4-7 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

