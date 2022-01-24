Obituary: Nichols, Charles Lee

LAYMAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Charles Lee Nichols, age 80, lifelong resident of Layman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022 from dementia. He was born April 18, 1941. He was the son of Herbert and Margaret (Craig) Nichols.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 37 years Judith Bailey Nichols; 2 sons, Charles Edward Nichols, Donald (Amy) Bailey of Washington, WV, a daughter Jonell Bailey Buskirk of Belpre, Ohio; six grandchildren: TJ and Justin Nichols, Kinzie and Alyse Bailey, Zachary and Jacob Buskirk; six great-grandchildren; two siblings: Jean (Richard) Britton and Rita Mullenix; lifelong friend and neighbor Ralph Pyatt.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by former wife Elaine Hopkins Nichols, brother Donald Nichols, sister-in-law Darlene Nichols, brother-in-law Jack Mullenix, son-in-law Walter Buskirk.

Charlie graduated from Vincent High School in 1959. He was a retired Millwright member of Local 1755. After retirement he was a gunsmith. He enjoyed his farm and being outdoors.

A private family graveside service, at Charlie’s request, was held Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Bartlett Cemetery.

A private family graveside service, at Charlie's request, was held Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Bartlett Cemetery.

