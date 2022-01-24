Obituary: Rummer, Edith

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Edith Rummer, 81, of Lowell, OH passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born in Newport, OH to Pete and Mary Farnsworth.

She married Dean Rummer on June 26, 1959 and he was the love of her life for over 60 years. Together they raised four children Susie, Rick, David and Tavion Rummer. Edith was a devoted and caring grandmother to Laurea and Susan Rummer. She adored her great grandchildren Lex, Savannah, and Tycia and great great granddaughter Aniyah. She is survived by her brother Dale and many nieces, and nephews. Edith loved her friends and family and hosted many gatherings. They cherish those memories of time spent with her. Edith enjoyed her life on the family farm. She especially enjoyed watching her humming birds and doting on her dogs.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, brothers Charlie and Paul and sister Maggie. Edith was a faithful member at Highland Ridge Community Church in Lowell and enjoyed being a member of the Willing Workers.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1 pm at Highland Ridge Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Highland Ridge Community Church.

The family would like to thank Generations Home Health, Harmar Place, MMH ICU who cared for her as well as friends and neighbors of Highland Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

