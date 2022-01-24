Obituary: Taylor, Karen Yvette

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karen Yvette Taylor, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her residence.

She was born July 1, 1958, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Weldon and Eugenia Robinson Taylor.

Karen was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and employed with the Bureau of Public Debt. She was a former model with the Belinda Oak Model Agency in Parkersburg. Karen enjoyed antique shopping, spending time with her family and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her three sisters, Lisa Taylor, Claudia Taylor both of Parkersburg and Sheila Victor (Ronald) of Cincinnati, OH; three brothers, Weldon Taylor III (Vicki Smith-Taylor), Charles Anthony Taylor and William Tyrone Taylor all of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

A remembrance and celebration of life will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

