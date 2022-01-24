Obituary: Ward, Brian Ray

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Brian Ray Ward, 41, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his home.

Brian was born June 16, 1980 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Trish and David Ward.

He graduated in 1999 from Frontier High School.

Brian worked for Silvesco. Brian was an excellent father who always went out of his way to take care of his kids and his friends.

Brian will be deeply missed by his mother Trish Ward; his significant other Jody Smith; children Jacob Ward and Mason Smith; grandmother Shirley (Joe) Joy; brother Luke (Sarah) Ward; uncles Harold (Michelle) Perry, David (Betsy) Perry; aunt Phyllis (Chuck) Tidd; as well as numerous cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his son Tyler Ward; father David Ward; grandmother Ethel Taylor; grandfather Henry Ward.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at German Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

