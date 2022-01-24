One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday afternoon, a two car crash happened at the light on Fourth Street and Avery Street.

According to Dispatchers from the Wood County 911 center, one person was taken to the hospital with an injury, however, the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred at the middle of the intersection leading to traffic all the way down both Fourth and Avery streets.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Department both responded to the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.