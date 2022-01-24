Advertisement

Opponents of Ohio legislative maps must object by Tuesday

Voting-rights and Democratic groups displeased with Ohio’s latest round of legislative district maps have until Tuesday to object.(WTVG / Dave's Redistricting)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Voting-rights and Democratic groups displeased with Ohio’s latest round of legislative district maps have until Tuesday to object.

Democrats strongly opposed the newly drawn boundaries, which the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved along party lines Saturday in the face of a court-set deadline, as yet another partisan gerrymander.

Republicans defended the district lines crafted by their mapmakers as the only ones to fully meet the Ohio Constitution.

The stakes are high for three so-far-successful constitutional challenges before the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court’s ultimate decision could affect the make-up of the Ohio House and Ohio Senate for the next 10 years.

