Advertisement

Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the fire was manmade
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight in Parkersburg, the Fire and Police Departments were called to a housefire on the 600 block of 13th Street.

Emergency vehicles blocked traffic from Latrobe Street to Saint Marys Avenue.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says it appears someone had been staying in the vacant home and that the fire was manmade.

He said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and crews initially fought it with a “defensive attack.”

Once inside the structure, he says they switched to an “offensive attack.”

For this reason, he says it took his team over 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Chief Matthews says no one was found inside the house.

He says the investigation as to who is responsible for this fire and whether or not it was an accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Judge Janet Welch
Marietta Municipal Court postpone jury trials until further notice
Charelessey Darline Cain Obit
Obituary: Cain, Charelessey Darline
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home

Latest News

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
Mike Gibbons, U.S Senate candidate, stops in Marietta
Mike Gibbons, U.S Senate candidate, stops in Marietta
A Salvation Army vehicle that reads "Hope is on the way."
Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army
Just a few of the students who participated
Football Pioneers give back