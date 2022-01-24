Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight in Parkersburg, the Fire and Police Departments were called to a housefire on the 600 block of 13th Street.

Emergency vehicles blocked traffic from Latrobe Street to Saint Marys Avenue.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says it appears someone had been staying in the vacant home and that the fire was manmade.

He said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and crews initially fought it with a “defensive attack.”

Once inside the structure, he says they switched to an “offensive attack.”

For this reason, he says it took his team over 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Chief Matthews says no one was found inside the house.

He says the investigation as to who is responsible for this fire and whether or not it was an accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.