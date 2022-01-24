Advertisement

Porterfield Baptist Church is seeking volunteers for Night to Shine Shine Thru event

Shine Thru event seeking volunteers
Shine Thru event seeking volunteers(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Porterfield Baptist Church hosts an annual Night to Shine event where special needs residents get to experience a prom-like experience.

The event is February 5 but they are still seeking volunteers.

“Invite people invite the community come that day to be here February 5th 1pm to 3 o clock and just be a cheerleader. Just be someone who’s like hey we’re so excited to have you, waving. And if you don’t like the cold you can stay in your vehicle and keep it warm. But just be out here maybe put a sign on your vehicle,” said Associate Pastor Eric Leeson.

This year the event will continue being outside due to the increase of COVID cases. The event will include a dancefloor, decorated cars and emergency vehicles for an escort for each participant.

You can sign up to be a volunteer at movnight2shine.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Just a few of the students who participated
Football Pioneers give back
A Salvation Army vehicle that reads "Hope is on the way."
Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/24/22
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia.
Trial date set for Khater and Tanios in alleged Capitol riots assault
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries