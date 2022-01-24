Porterfield Baptist Church is seeking volunteers for Night to Shine Shine Thru event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Porterfield Baptist Church hosts an annual Night to Shine event where special needs residents get to experience a prom-like experience.

The event is February 5 but they are still seeking volunteers.

“Invite people invite the community come that day to be here February 5th 1pm to 3 o clock and just be a cheerleader. Just be someone who’s like hey we’re so excited to have you, waving. And if you don’t like the cold you can stay in your vehicle and keep it warm. But just be out here maybe put a sign on your vehicle,” said Associate Pastor Eric Leeson.

This year the event will continue being outside due to the increase of COVID cases. The event will include a dancefloor, decorated cars and emergency vehicles for an escort for each participant.

You can sign up to be a volunteer at movnight2shine.com.

