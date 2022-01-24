Advertisement

Third Street Deli closing permanently

Generic closed sign.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A popular Mid-Ohio Valley lunch eatery is closing its doors for good.

The owners of Third Street Deli said in a written statement on Monday that its Marietta location will permanently close on February 3, 2022.

The Parkersburg location, which opened in 1996, closed in December.

“The proprietors of Third Street Deli are deeply grateful for the many wonderful years of support from the Marietta and Parkersburg communities, and treasure the many friendships that have developed over the years with loyal patrons,” the statement said. “To all our friends, family and most importantly the staff, without whose devotion and efforts our success would not have been possible, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

