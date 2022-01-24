Advertisement

Trial date set for Khater and Tanios in alleged Capitol riots assault

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia.
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack.

Sicknick later collapsed and died.

Khater remains behind bars while Tanios is free on personal recognizance.

Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death.

