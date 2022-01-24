Advertisement

WVU Medicine releases date for new vaccine mandate

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March 15 is the new day that all WVU medicine employees have to be fully vaccinated in both West Virginia and Ohio.

Full vaccination includes two shots from Pfizer or Moderna or one shot from Johnson and Johnson.

For those who have medical exemptions you are required to wear a NIOSH approved N95 mask at all times.

Booster shots are recommended but not required at the moment.

