Belpre City Council passes resolution to place renewal levy on May ballot

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passed a resolution to place a renewal levy for 1-point-75 mil in support of fire and emergency services on the May ballot. The deadline for submission to the board of elections is February 2, 2022.

Council held the second and third readings of the resolution on the same night to make the deadline.

In other news, discussion continued over what to do about the residency requirement for the safety-services director. She has been in the position for two years now, but it is unclear whether Belpre has a waiver for residency in place or if Ohio state code takes priority.

The city law director will continue to research the issue.

