Advertisement

Bill would allow West Virginians to make liquor at home

West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at...
West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at home for themselves and for family members.(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at home for themselves and for family members.

According to West Virginia state law, it is already legal for people to make beer and wine at home.

House Bill 2972 would allow people over the age of 21 to make up to 50 gallons of liquor at home in a year.

If there are two or more people over 21 living in a household, families can make up to 100 gallons of liquor per year.

The proposal bans the sale of any liquor made at home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Crash at intersection of Avery & Fourth Streets
One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Brandi Nicole Mackey Obit
Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

Latest News

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has COVID-19.
Ohio election chief Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19
Ohio has settled a lawsuit against Volkswagen over the company’s 2015 emissions scandal for...
Ohio settles Volkswagen emissions case for $3.5 million
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren HS holding game in honor of former coach
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren HS holding game in honor of former coach
WTAP News @ 11 - MOV players theater holding auditions
WTAP News @ 11 - MOV players theater holding auditions