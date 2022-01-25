East St. crash causes Parkersburg power outage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car struck a power pole on the intersection of East Street and Jeanette Street causing a power outage in Parkersburg Tuesday morning.

The Wood County 911 Dispatch Center received the call at approximately 9:47 a.m. with no reported injuries.

Mon Power claims that more than 1,000 customers were without power when the incident occurred. As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a little over 400 customers still did not have power.

The company estimates that there should be a full restoration by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

