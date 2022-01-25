Advertisement

East St. crash causes Parkersburg power outage

A single car strikes and breaks a power pole causing a power outage in Parkersburg.
A single car strikes and breaks a power pole causing a power outage in Parkersburg.(Andrew Noll | Andrew Noll)
By Zach Miles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car struck a power pole on the intersection of East Street and Jeanette Street causing a power outage in Parkersburg Tuesday morning.

The Wood County 911 Dispatch Center received the call at approximately 9:47 a.m. with no reported injuries.

Mon Power claims that more than 1,000 customers were without power when the incident occurred. As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a little over 400 customers still did not have power.

The company estimates that there should be a full restoration by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Crash at intersection of Avery & Fourth Streets
One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Brandi Nicole Mackey Obit
Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

Latest News

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has COVID-19.
Ohio election chief Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19
Ohio has settled a lawsuit against Volkswagen over the company’s 2015 emissions scandal for...
Ohio settles Volkswagen emissions case for $3.5 million
West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at...
Bill would allow West Virginians to make liquor at home
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren HS holding game in honor of former coach
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren HS holding game in honor of former coach