Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Another round of snow hits the Mid-Ohio Valley on Monday.

Snow started falling around 3:00 p.m. and roads started to deteriorate by 6 p.m. Minor wrecks were reported in both Wood and Washington counties.

Our meteorologist Kirk Greenfield says we could get over one inch of snow on Monday night and whatever is on the ground will stick and possibly freeze over.

There are over 30 school closings for Tuesday listed under the closings tab on WTAP.com.

