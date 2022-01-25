Advertisement

Obituary: Angelilli, Grace (Cunningham)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Grace (Cunningham) Angelilli Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grace (Cunningham) Angelilli, 81, of Vienna, went to be with the Lord January 24, 2022.

She was born in Wood County April 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Joseph Cunningham and Dorothy (Boston) Cunningham.

She was a member of St Michaels Catholic Church and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Women.

Grace was in the United States Army Reserve for 22 years and was a Lieutenant Colonel.  She retired as a nurse from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with 17 Years of service.

She really enjoyed her gardening.

Grace is survived by her three children, Angela Mowery (Herb) of Harker Hgts., TX, Michael Angelilli of Midlothian, VA, and Kevin Angelilli of Chattanooga, TN, five grandchildren, Morgan, Chloe, Kathleen, Seth, and Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Art Angelilli, and sister, Carolyn Sue Edens.

Service will be Saturday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Father John Gallagher officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home.  Memorial donations may be made in her name to Food For The Poor @foodforthepoor.org or mail to 6401 Lyons Rd. Coconut Creek FL 33073.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

