Obituary: Craddock, Leon David

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Leon David Craddock, 83 of Marietta, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on January 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on November 6, 1938 and was the son of the late Lee E. and Ruby May Keesor Craddock. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was a member of the Williamstown Church of Christ where he drove the church bus for over 10 years. He retired from Elkem Metals formerly Union Carbide following 40 years of service where he had been a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Wilma Lee Richards Craddock, a son, David L. Craddock II and grandson, Jacob David Craddock all of Marietta, Ohio. Also surviving are two sisters, Judy Bly and Mary Bowman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Mike Kodrich officiating. Burial will be in the Tunnell Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 PM till time of services.

