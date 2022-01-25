Obituary: Goodno, Bruce R.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bruce R. Goodno, 82 of Parkersburg passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 14, 1939 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late James H. “Dick” and Jessie Belle Grimm Goodno. Bruce graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1957 and was an Army National Guard veteran where he had worked in communications. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 968. He was a member of the IBEW for over 64 years.

He was a member of the 36th St. Church of Christ where he was baptized in 1972. He volunteered his time during construction of the church to install electrical systems, along with his brother-in-law Hiram “Max” Rebholz.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors gardening, hunting and fishing. His fondest memories were with his children and grandchildren, vacationing in Florida and going to Disney World and the beach.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Sandra Rebholz Goodno. They were married June 10, 1961 in Hurricane, WV by the minister Edgar Beagle. He is also survived by his two daughters, Christine Banning (Patrick) of Estero, FL and Kathy Lancaster (David) of St. Marys, WV; four grandchildren, Camaron Lancaster (Ashton), Kyle Lancaster (Sarah), Connor Lancaster and Caraline Lancaster; three great-grandchildren, Aviah, Uriah and Elliah; and one niece, Becky Edwards (Gale) of Springfield, MO.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brother and his wife, Paul J. and Barbara Goodno.

A private family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Goodno family.

