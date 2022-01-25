Advertisement

Obituary: Thornton Jr., Paul Edward

Paul Edward Thornton Jr. Obit
Paul Edward Thornton Jr. Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Edward Thornton Jr., 70, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 24, 2022.

Paul graduated from Parkersburg High School and the West Virginia Police Academy. His career included being a Vienna Police Office, Mechanic for DuPont, and Community Development Director for the City of Vienna. He was active in the community, serving on the Vienna City Council for three decades. Paul was appointed as the President of the Small City Chapter of the National League of Cities.

Paul is survived by his wife Beth Thornton, his two sons Michael and Dennis, and four grandchildren Tyler, Mei Yan, Channing, and Jacob.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Thornton family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Crash at intersection of Avery & Fourth Streets
One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Brandi Nicole Mackey Obit
Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

Latest News

Barbara G. Delancy Obit
Obituary: Delancy, Barbara G.
Grace (Cunningham) Angelilli Obit
Obituary: Angelilli, Grace (Cunningham)
Paul Kenneth Lucas Jr. Obit
Obituary: Lucas Jr., Paul Kenneth
Ramona M. McConkey Obit
Obituary: McConkey, Ramona M.