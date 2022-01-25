Obituary: Thornton Jr., Paul Edward

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Edward Thornton Jr., 70, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 24, 2022.

Paul graduated from Parkersburg High School and the West Virginia Police Academy. His career included being a Vienna Police Office, Mechanic for DuPont, and Community Development Director for the City of Vienna. He was active in the community, serving on the Vienna City Council for three decades. Paul was appointed as the President of the Small City Chapter of the National League of Cities.

Paul is survived by his wife Beth Thornton, his two sons Michael and Dennis, and four grandchildren Tyler, Mei Yan, Channing, and Jacob.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Thornton family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.