Ohio election chief Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has COVID-19.
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has COVID-19.

His spokesperson said the elections chief began experiencing ``very minor’' symptoms Sunday evening and tested positive Monday.

That was days after he joined the governor and others at an hours long meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Seventy-five-year-old Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has asthma, is not quarantining. His spokesperson says he didn’t sit near LaRose at the meeting.

House Democratic Leader Allison Russo sat next to LaRose.

She says she’s following CDC guidelines for exposure and also has instructed her staff to do so.

All three are vaccinated and received boosters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

