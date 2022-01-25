Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Grant Barnhart

Grant Barnhart is our Student Athlete of the Week
Grant Barnhart is our Student Athlete of the Week(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Grant Barnhart, a senior at St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

Grant is a dual sport athlete and has multiple all state titles in both golf and basketball over his four years playing for the Blue Devils.

This past basketball season, Grant became the all-time leading scorer in St. Mary’s history.

The Blue Devils are in the midst of an undefeated season and they look to continue their success en route to a state tournament appearance.

As a 4.0 senior, he is still considering option for colleges and he knows that he wants to continue to play basketball at the next level.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Crash at intersection of Avery & Fourth Streets
One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Brandi Nicole Mackey Obit
Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

Latest News

Warren HS basketball holding game in honor of former coach
Warren HS basketball holding game in honor of former coach
Cyrus Traugh shoots a free throw
Parkersburg South comes out on top In Cross River Rivalry
Alex Frazee celebrates a basket
Warren defeats Athens High School
Brilynn Florence hits a three
Parkersburg rolls over Martinsburg