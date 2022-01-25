Student Athlete of the Week: Grant Barnhart

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Grant Barnhart, a senior at St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

Grant is a dual sport athlete and has multiple all state titles in both golf and basketball over his four years playing for the Blue Devils.

This past basketball season, Grant became the all-time leading scorer in St. Mary’s history.

The Blue Devils are in the midst of an undefeated season and they look to continue their success en route to a state tournament appearance.

As a 4.0 senior, he is still considering option for colleges and he knows that he wants to continue to play basketball at the next level.

