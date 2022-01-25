United Way Alliance of the MOV holding funding partner application process

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance is in the process of its annual “funding partner application process.”

This process is something that is available for all non-profits that fall under the United Way’s four funding pillars.

And those are health, income stability, education, and safety net.

Each applicant is looked over by a “city reviewer” who interview the applicants.

And non-profits get a chance to make the pitch for themselves to be a partner.

United Way Alliance officials say this part of the process is the hardest part.

“They come in and they have an opportunity to share the mission of the program. They have an opportunity to really make that funding pitch. And then we work very hard and there’s always tough decisions. We always have many more requests than we have dollars to give away no matter how successful the campaign is. We’re always going to get more asks than we have dollars to give. So, it is a very challenging process. But it’s one of my favorite things about United Way. Because the decisions are made locally by people just like you and I from the dollars that are raised from people like you and I,” says executive director, Stacy Decicco.

The United Way Alliance will also be holding a funding application workshop on January 27.

If you are a part of a non-profit and are interested, you can contact the united way alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

