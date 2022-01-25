Warren HS basketball holding game in honor of former coach

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Monte Cunningham served as a coach and made a big impact on the Warren high school boys basketball program.

And after passing away to leukemia in July of 2021, coaches are honoring his memory.

“Coaches versus cancer has their week going on, we thought we could talk about to make awareness to cancer. And when Monte came up, we wanted to do something in honor of him,” says head coach, Blane Maddox.

Some of what he did during his four years with Warren basketball was, traveling, keeping stats and scouting.

“He committed for years of just nothing but Warren basketball and helping out,” says Maddox. “And even after that whatever he could do he could help with us and he’s just a great guy. He helped with pee-wee for many, many years. And we just lost a great friend, number one, and a great supporter and community member.”

Players and coaches look back fondly on Cunningham and his family’s impact on the team.

“Yeah, the Cunninghams, that’s always been a popular name in this community. And so, just to be able to give back to them after all they’ve done and everything that they’ve gone through, it’s just the best that we could do for them,” says senior, Caleb Davis.

Coaches with the program say that tomorrow will be more than another game on the schedule.

“I just think it’s huge for people to see that it’s more than just a basketball game,” says assistant coach, Brad Venham. “Warren basketball prides itself on a family-type environment. And that family includes the entire community.”

A non-profit called “Be the Match,” will be at the game offering cheek swabs to find matches for those in need of donations for blood stem cells.

“So those five minutes of your time can have a huge impact on somebody’s treatment plan,” says recruitment coordinator, Sidney Senita. “There are people who are currently searching for a transplant match and do not have one. We have access to all international registries also. So, you can imagine that there are millions of people on the registry and people who are still searching.”

The event will also honor those battling cancer as well as Cunningham’s family.

As the family will receive a trophy and Monte will be named an honorary captain for the game.

“To honor to a man that loved the game makes me feel good,” says Maddox.

Cheek swabs will be offered at 4:30 p.m. at Warren high school and will go on until the end of the varsity basketball game. To join the registry, all it takes is a cheek swab to be typed to see if you are a match for a patient in need. If you want to join and cannot attend the games, you can text “MonsterMatch” to 61474 to digitally register and get a kit sent to your house.

