Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is facing charges after DNA testing shows a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his baby.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate court Kenny Lumeyer is charged with incest/sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He was arrested after an investigation of a tip of a possible sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl.

The complaint says the sheriff’s office received a tip in September about a possible sexual assault of a 14-year-old who was around seven months pregnant at the time.

Court documents say the girl has some mental disabilities. She was interviewed by investigators at the Children’s Listening Place.

A detective in the sheriff’s department watched the interview and heard the young teen talk about an encounter with her stepfather, Kenny Lumeyer, at a home in Wood County.

She told investigators that Lumeyer had touched inappropriately multiple times in the basement of the home.

The sheriff’s office collected DNA samples from Lumeyer in October, which were later compared to DNA collected from the alleged victim’s baby.

The samples were compared at the Marshall University Forensic Science Center and showed a nearly 100 percent chance Lumeyer was the baby’s father.

Lumeyer is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on multiple bonds totaling $362,000.

