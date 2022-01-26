Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Mariah Evans

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mariah Evans is a senior at St. Marys High school with a 4.29 GPA. She has been the President of the class of 2022 for the past four years.

‘My main motivation that drives me to succeed is probably my family and friends around me. I really am just driven to succeed to continue on my path after graduation,” said Evans.

She says the next step is to study agriculture at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. From there, she hopes to pursue agricultural business.

“My mom has a floral, so I foresee myself in the future gaining ownership of that business. And with the live stock component agriculture and horticulture business kind of just mix in both. I know that business is something that’s never going to go away and agriculture because we all eat three times a day,” said Evans.

For now, Evans is staying involved at school. On top of being class President, she is also a videographer for the football and boys basketball team, the girls basketball team manager, boys and girls track manager, and is the President of the Future Farmers of America chapter at St. Marys High School.

She says her favorite part of senior so far has been becoming a “Belle Candidate”-- which is similar to being a finalist for Homecoming Queen.

“I was able to you know, drive in the parade with a tractor and wear my cow girl boots so that was a really cool experience,” said Evans.

Evans looks forward to continuing her education at West Virginia University at Parkersburg in the fall.

