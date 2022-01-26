Appalachian highway in West Virginia gets funding boost

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Construction of a portion of Corridor H in West Virginia is getting a federal funding boost.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley say $37 million in funding is for work this year on the project from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

It will provide nearly $200 million over the next five years for the four-lane highway.

Corridor H is among the last uncompleted sections of the Appalachian highway system proposed more than 50 years ago in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

Corridor H is intended to run 130 miles from Interstate 79 at Weston to the Virginia border.

