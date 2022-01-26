Coats4Kids drive collects over 2,300 winter clothes

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Education Alliance Americorps” wants to keep children in West Virginia warm during the winter.

The group is doing this with its “Coats4Kids drive,” as a part of their Martin Luther King Day of service.

The drive spanned from January 3 until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17.

Officials with the drive say it is successful, as they collected over 23 hundred winter clothing items in the Mountain state.

Including coats, gloves, hats, and more.

Volunteers say that it is rewarding that they are able to help those who do not have warm clothing.

“It really helps the community in a lot of ways. Not only providing for folks to donate but also to give it to those who have the needs,” says Education Alliance Americorps education vista, Dale Bowyer.

The Coats4Kids drive has drop off locations at both Williamstown Elementary School and West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

