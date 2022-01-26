Advertisement

Congressman Tim Ryan campaigns in Marietta

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Congressman Tim Ryan stops by Marietta to campaign for the U.S. Senate. Ryan is a Democrat currently a U.S. representative for Ohio’s 13th congressional district.

He is running for the seat retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman will leave behind. Ryan says he will fight to raise wages, make healthcare more affordable, invest in education, rebuild public infrastructure, and revitalize manufacturing.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we got to make sure communities like Marietta are not left out like where I come from in Youngstown we know there is a lot of communities that have been left behind and I am going to fight in the Senate to make sure all of these communities are represented and ready to get some jobs and investment,” said Ryan.

The primary election to decide the democratic and republican candidates for this is seat is on May third. Then the ultimate winner will be decided in the general election on November eighth.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Crash at intersection of Avery & Fourth Streets
One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Downtown Parkersburg
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Brandi Nicole Mackey Obit
Obituary: Mackey, Brandi Nicole
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday

Latest News

Wood Co. Board of Education discusses pandemic relief fund distribution
Wood Co. Board of Education discusses pandemic relief fund distribution
Sports in American Culture class receives visit from Super Bowl champ
Sports in American Culture class receives visit from Super Bowl champ
Wood Co. middle school students show their knowledge of W.Va.
Wood Co. middle school students show their knowledge of W.Va.
Ryan campaigns in Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 -Ryan