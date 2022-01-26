Congressman Tim Ryan campaigns in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Congressman Tim Ryan stops by Marietta to campaign for the U.S. Senate. Ryan is a Democrat currently a U.S. representative for Ohio’s 13th congressional district.

He is running for the seat retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman will leave behind. Ryan says he will fight to raise wages, make healthcare more affordable, invest in education, rebuild public infrastructure, and revitalize manufacturing.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we got to make sure communities like Marietta are not left out like where I come from in Youngstown we know there is a lot of communities that have been left behind and I am going to fight in the Senate to make sure all of these communities are represented and ready to get some jobs and investment,” said Ryan.

The primary election to decide the democratic and republican candidates for this is seat is on May third. Then the ultimate winner will be decided in the general election on November eighth.

