Important deadline dates for the Washington County Primary Election

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Primary Election is coming up in May, which means there are important deadline dates approaching for those who are looking to run in the election or for those who want to vote.

So far three people have filed for candidacy. The positions they have filed for are Judge of Common Pleas, County Commissioner, and County Auditor.

The Director of the Washington County Board of Elections, Mandy Amos, explained what you need to do to get your name on the ballot.

“They would have to file by February 2, 2022 and that is at 4 P.M. But there is a petition that they pick up from our office or they can get it online. And there is a filing fee when they turn that in,” said Amos.

February 22, 2022 is the deadline to file as a write-in candidate.

April 4, 2022 is the voter registration deadline and April 5, 2022 is when absentee voting begins.

The Primary Election is on May 3, 2022.

