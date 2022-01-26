Advertisement

Local fire departments receive grant money for new radio communication systems

Money will be used to get a new radio similar to this one at the Beverly Volunteer Fire...
Money will be used to get a new radio similar to this one at the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -Local fire departments in Ohio are improving their communication systems and overall safety thanks to a round of state grants.

Departments in Athens, Meigs, Vinton, and Washington counties will receive grants totaling nearly $250,000. The money is part of the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grants.

The money will go towards Multi-Agency Radio Communications System improvements. This communication system allows first responders in many different agencies across the state communicate with each other.

The new state budget included $3.5 million for small fire departments in service areas with 25,000 or fewer residents. One of those departments is the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Phil Lowe said he already knows where they will put their new radio.

“The grant was for 2,500 dollars which is enough for one portable radio, which we’re going to put in this side by side unit which we acquired about a year ago for use for wildland fires and brush fires,” Lowe said.

“It also has the capabilities of bringing a victim out of the woods, somebody who’s fallen out of a tree or been in an accident in the woods and you can’t get a regular truck to [the accident].”

Lowe said they use their side by side often during the summer and fall when brush fires are more common. He said being able to better communicate with other departments with the new radio while using the side by side will improve their safety while out on any emergency calls.

Belpre and Reno Fire departments also received $2,500 from this grant. The funding is part of a larger package lawmakers approved to support law enforcement and first responders, including $15 million, for police training, $10 million for body cameras, and $26 million to fight illegal drugs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday
A single car strikes and breaks a power pole causing a power outage in Parkersburg.
East St. crash causes Parkersburg power outage
Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
Parkersburg authorities respond to reported bomb threat at Rural King

Latest News

Coats4Kids drive collects over 2,300 winter clothes
Coats4Kids drive collects over 2,300 winter clothes
Important deadline dates for Primary Election approaching
Important deadline dates for the Washington County Primary Election
Rural King
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Parkersburg authorities respond to reported bomb threat at Rural King