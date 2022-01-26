Local fire departments receive grant money for new radio communication systems

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -Local fire departments in Ohio are improving their communication systems and overall safety thanks to a round of state grants.

Departments in Athens, Meigs, Vinton, and Washington counties will receive grants totaling nearly $250,000. The money is part of the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grants.

The money will go towards Multi-Agency Radio Communications System improvements. This communication system allows first responders in many different agencies across the state communicate with each other.

The new state budget included $3.5 million for small fire departments in service areas with 25,000 or fewer residents. One of those departments is the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Phil Lowe said he already knows where they will put their new radio.

“The grant was for 2,500 dollars which is enough for one portable radio, which we’re going to put in this side by side unit which we acquired about a year ago for use for wildland fires and brush fires,” Lowe said.

“It also has the capabilities of bringing a victim out of the woods, somebody who’s fallen out of a tree or been in an accident in the woods and you can’t get a regular truck to [the accident].”

Lowe said they use their side by side often during the summer and fall when brush fires are more common. He said being able to better communicate with other departments with the new radio while using the side by side will improve their safety while out on any emergency calls.

Belpre and Reno Fire departments also received $2,500 from this grant. The funding is part of a larger package lawmakers approved to support law enforcement and first responders, including $15 million, for police training, $10 million for body cameras, and $26 million to fight illegal drugs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.