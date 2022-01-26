Advertisement

New W. Va. court specialists have personal recovery experience

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s family treatment courts are hiring people with personal experience with substance misuse to help guide and support parents who are in recovery.

The family treatment courts recently created four new ``peer recovery support specialist’' positions using grant funding.

The peer support specialists work as liaisons between court participants and treatment teams.

Megan Griffin, the new peer support specialist in Nicholas County, said the program gives people going through the court system ``the gift of being understood.’’

The family treatment court program serves individuals with substance use disorders who are also involved in a child abuse and neglect case.

