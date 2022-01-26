Obituary: Carpenter, Lloyd H.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lloyd H. Carpenter, 91, of Parkersburg passed away January 23, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on January 11, 1931 on McFarlan Creek in Ritchie County, WV, the son of the late Burl Mackey and Ethel Ester Carpenter.

Lloyd enjoyed hunting in his younger years. His favorite pastime was collecting greens in his poke for cooking. He enjoyed reading his Bible, listening to country ,bluegrass, gospel music and watching Saturday morning cartoons like bugs bunny. Lloyd worked at and then retired from the marble factory.

Lloyd is survived by his companion of thirty-seven years, Marjorie Brookover, brother Fred Carpenter (Libby), 20 nieces and nephews including Liz Bayer, Cindy Martin, Freddie Carpenter, Tom Carpenter, Michael Carpenter and Mary Carpenter to whom Lloyd was like a second father and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Rose Bunner, Ivy Carpenter and two brothers Leroy Carpenter and Burley “Tom” Carpenter.

Funeral services will be 3 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 on Friday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

