Obituary: Crum, Doris Doreen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Doris Doreen Crum, 90 of Belpre, Ohio joined our Lord on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

She was born October 30, 1931, in Sandwich, Ontario, Canada to the late Garold and Bessie Loop.

She was a graduate of Caldwell High School, Caldwell, Ohio where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Crum.

She retired from Belpre City Schools as a cashier in the lunchroom and was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. In her earlier years, she was active with the Belpre Civitan Club, was an avid square dancer and enjoyed many evenings with the Belpre Hardees gang. She liked to garden and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Crum and a sister, Janice Gildow; brothers-in-law, Jim Schockling and Richard Crum.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Chris) Mehl, Ed (Penny), Greg (Tammy) Crum; grandchildren, Nicolas (Heather) Mehl, Natalie (Michael) Shoenfelt, Marissa (Mike) Wang, Celine (Connor) Crum and great grandchildren Robbie and Abby. Also, surviving are sisters-in-law, Shirley Schockling, Rosemary Crum and Donna Crum as well as many nieces and nephews.

For health and safety concerns, a private family funeral will be held, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with pastor Dave Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

