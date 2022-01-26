Obituary: Farnsworth, Harlan E.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harlan E. Farnsworth, 61, of Parkersburg passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1960 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Fred and Mary K. Posey Farnsworth.

Harlan was a retired construction worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and crockpot cooking.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Farnsworth of Parkersburg; his siblings, Betty L. Flesher of Waverly, Thomas Farnsworth of Parkersburg and Kathy Gordon of Parkersburg; he was loved by several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, several friends; and his beloved dog, Holly.

In addition to his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Perkins, Patty Byers; infant sister, Vicki Farnsworth; and brother in-law, Jerry L. Flesher.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday, January 29, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.