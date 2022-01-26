Obituary: Kehl, Earl Gustuv

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earl Gustuv Kehl, 81, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1940, in Marietta a son of the late Howard G. Kehl and Annabelle Mitchel Kehl.

Earl was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1958, Marietta College and Case Western Reserve University. He served in the U. S. Navy on the Air Craft Carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and retired from F. M. Global. He was a substitute teacher upon retiring for the Marietta School District. Earl’s interests were golfing, reading, collecting sports memorabilia with son Paul and Horology. He was a loving, devoted husband, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

On September 2, 1962, Earl married Martha K. Janes who survives with son Paul G. Kehl (Dr. Alison) and daughter, Amy K. Kehl; granddaughters, Lindsay and Lucy Kehl, niece and nephew Leigh and Tony Kehl, nieces Lyndell (Jim) Pool and Rhonda (Steve) Jackson and rescue dog “Sailor.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Kehl, infant twin sisters, infant granddaughter Hailey Hanna, sister-in-law Cynda Kehl , parents-in-law Bernice and Russell Janes, sister in law Lauribel and her husband Blaine Woodyard and best friend Jim Campbell.

No services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

