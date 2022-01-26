Obituary: Kibbe, Scott M.

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott M. Kibbe, 56, of Waverly, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 3, 1965, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Benny H. and Barbara K. Fox Kibbe.

Scott enjoyed hunting and riding 4-wheelers.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle T. Nichols Kibbe; daughter, Karina N. Kibbe of Little Hocking, OH; son, Scott A. Kibbe of Waverly, WV; sister, Sharon Seevers (Darin) of Elizabeth, WV; and brother, Michael M. Kibbe (Pam) of Waverly, WV.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with Michael Kidd officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Kibbe family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

