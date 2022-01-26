Obituary: Shimer, Caroline S.

EWING, Va. (WTAP) - As the snow continued to fall, a heartbeat began to fade. At 10:58 pm on January 24th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family Caroline S. Shimer departed this world to rejoice with the Lord.

Caroline was born on June 6th, 1952 in Ewing, Virginia to Lewis Glen Maxwell and Montie E. Moore-Maxwell.

Caroline’s greatest accomplishments was being a wife for 35 years to Jeff Shimer, the best Mommee to her daughters Brandee (Carney) Nau and Bethanee (Carney) Clark, grandmother/Maw to Sara and Allee (her cupcake) Nau, and Eeland and Reese Clark (her boys). Plus her furry companion/guard dog Chillee Bean.

In addition to her immediate family she is survived by her sisters Sarah Katherine Carpenter, Glenda (Randy) Blake, sisters in law Grace Maxwell, and Debbie Wells, brothers Gene (Robin) Maxwell, Boe and Mark Johnson, brothers in law John Mefford, Roger Adams, Sheldon (Jean) Shimer, Scott (Carolyn) Shimer, Tim (Donna) Shimer, and Step-mother Pauline Maxwell. Along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friends Tina Hawke, and Dianna Moore-Williams (which is also her cousin).She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis Glen Maxwell, and Montie E. Johnson, her first husband Duane Carney, in-laws Charlie and Elsie Carney, Sheldon “Joe” and Nancy Shimer, and step-mother Magdalene Maxwell. Sister Donna Gilbert, sisters in law Robin Johnson, and Judy Carney, brother Chris Maxwell, and brothers in law Barney “Chris” Carney, and Joe Carpenter.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley, Amedisys hospice, Clare Petty, NP and those who called, sent messages, cards, thoughts, and prayers.

Caroline’s daughters would also like to personally thank their stepdad Jeff for all the love, compassion, comfort, and support that he showed their mom the past 35 years. His acceptance to help raise and support us never went unnoticed. The three of us will continue to have an unbreakable bond, and we will be forever grateful to you.

Visitation will begin at 10 am and memorial service to follow at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home in Reno (1021 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio). Burial will take place directly after the memorial service at the Lower Salem Cemetery (State Route 821 Lower Salem, Ohio).

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

