Advertisement

Ohio Fire Departments awarded state grants

Small fire departments in Southeast Ohio and across the state of Ohio will receive $3.5 million...
Small fire departments in Southeast Ohio and across the state of Ohio will receive $3.5 million in Multi-Agency Radio Communications (MARCS) grants, State Representative Jay Edwards announced on Wednesday morning.(WTAP)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Small fire departments in Southeast Ohio and across the state of Ohio will receive $3.5 million in Multi-Agency Radio Communications (MARCS) grants, State Representative Jay Edwards announced on Wednesday morning.

Athens, Meigs, Vinton, and Washington counties fire departments combined will receive grants totaling nearly $250,000.

According to Edwards, the grants will help small fire departments improve communication abilities.

“I have tremendous respect for our local firefighters. They do a terrific job not only in protecting public safety but also supporting the community,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This funding will make a difference for our local departments.”

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are more than 120,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units with over 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide.

The new state budget included $3.5 million for small fire departments in service areas with 25,000 or fewer residents. Up to $50,000 per department was available. The grants will help offset the costs fire departments deal with from the radio equipment and services involved with the MARCS system.

The funding is part of a larger package lawmakers approved to support law enforcement and first responders, including $15 million for police training, $10 million for body cameras, and $26 million to fight illegal drugs.

Grant recipients in the region are:

· Glouster Fire Department (Athens County) - $18,680.50

· Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department (Athens County) - $47,512.68

· Bashan Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $10,914.90

· Chester Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $12,871.25

· Columbia Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $13,750.65

· Middleport Fire Department (Meigs County) - $120

· Olive Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $9,870.40

· Racine Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $28,579.65

· Rutland Fire Department (Meigs County) - $21,667.80

· McArthur Fire Department (Vinton County) - $21,863.52

· Zaleski Fire Department (Vinton County) - $720

· Belpre Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· Beverly Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· Grandview Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· L A Volunteer Jt Fire District (Washington County) - $49,854.70

· Reno Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday
A single car strikes and breaks a power pole causing a power outage in Parkersburg.
East St. crash causes Parkersburg power outage
Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
Paul Edward Thornton Jr. Obit
Obituary: Thornton Jr., Paul Edward

Latest News

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
Parkersburg authorities respond to reported bomb threat at Rural King
Construction of a portion of Corridor H in West Virginia is getting a federal funding boost.
Appalachian highway in West Virginia gets funding boost
West Virginia’s family treatment courts are hiring people with personal experience with...
New W. Va. court specialists have personal recovery experience
Mariah Evans Academic Achiever of the Week
Academic Achiever of the Week: Mariah Evans