Ohio Fire Departments awarded state grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Small fire departments in Southeast Ohio and across the state of Ohio will receive $3.5 million in Multi-Agency Radio Communications (MARCS) grants, State Representative Jay Edwards announced on Wednesday morning.

Athens, Meigs, Vinton, and Washington counties fire departments combined will receive grants totaling nearly $250,000.

According to Edwards, the grants will help small fire departments improve communication abilities.

“I have tremendous respect for our local firefighters. They do a terrific job not only in protecting public safety but also supporting the community,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This funding will make a difference for our local departments.”

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are more than 120,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units with over 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide.

The new state budget included $3.5 million for small fire departments in service areas with 25,000 or fewer residents. Up to $50,000 per department was available. The grants will help offset the costs fire departments deal with from the radio equipment and services involved with the MARCS system.

The funding is part of a larger package lawmakers approved to support law enforcement and first responders, including $15 million for police training, $10 million for body cameras, and $26 million to fight illegal drugs.

Grant recipients in the region are:

· Glouster Fire Department (Athens County) - $18,680.50

· Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department (Athens County) - $47,512.68

· Bashan Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $10,914.90

· Chester Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $12,871.25

· Columbia Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $13,750.65

· Middleport Fire Department (Meigs County) - $120

· Olive Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $9,870.40

· Racine Volunteer Fire Department (Meigs County) - $28,579.65

· Rutland Fire Department (Meigs County) - $21,667.80

· McArthur Fire Department (Vinton County) - $21,863.52

· Zaleski Fire Department (Vinton County) - $720

· Belpre Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· Beverly Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· Grandview Twp Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

· L A Volunteer Jt Fire District (Washington County) - $49,854.70

· Reno Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County) - $2,500

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.