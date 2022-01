PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported bomb threat at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center.

Police say they have one person in custody and are working to clear the building.

The Parkersburg Police Department along with the Parkersburg Fire Department and several other law enforcement agencies... Posted by Parkersburg Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

