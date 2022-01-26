CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Republican primary campaign for a consolidated U.S. House district in West Virginia is heating up between two incumbents. Congressman Alex Mooney’s campaign recently released a TV ad attacking his GOP primary opponent, drawing complains of an apparent ethics violation. The ad used footage from House proceedings, which is banned by the chamber’s ethics rules. The ad plays up Mooney’s support of former President Donald Trump. It focused on Congressman David McKinley’s vote to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mooney campaign manager Mark Harris says the ad was changed after the issues were pointed out.

