Sports in American Culture class receives visit from Super Bowl champ

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sports in American Culture class at Parkersburg high school gets a visit from a Super Bowl-winning former player.

The class got two-time Super Bowl-winning center Bill Curry to join in on zoom.

Curry played ten years in the league as a center and coached both in the NFL and college for 36 years.

The former player and coach won championships in the first and fifth Super Bowls, with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Colts, respectively.

Students from the football team were very interested in learning about his experience in the league.

“It’s really great. Especially being a center. I really feel like I’ve learned a lot today about the lessons that he’s learned and the league and all that kind of stuff. I feel like it was a really great experience to actually talk to someone that’s been in the NFL. And especially someone that played the same position as I do right now,” says Curry.

Students asked Curry about his time being coached under Vince Lombardi and Don Shula, the Civil Rights movement and inclusivity amongst players, and player health and safety.

