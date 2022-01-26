UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 1/27/21

The man who was arrested at Rural King in Parkersburg on Wednesday has been charged with making terroristic threats.

Michael Roe was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police were called to Rural King in the Park Shopping Center for a reported bomb threat.

Parkersburg Police Chief Scott Elliott said Roe gave a note to a Rural King employee that said there were bombs inside the store, leading the worker to call the police. Elliott said Roe was also wielding a machete-like knife at the time.

When authorities found Roe, he had switched his knife out with a small axe and was hanging out in the area of the store where firearms are sold.

Elliott said Roe would not comply with orders to drop the axe, so police shot him with beanbag rounds and deployed a TASER to stop him.

He was then put in cuffs and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Elliott said the West Virginia State Police brought in bomb-sniffing dogs to search Rural King. No explosive devices were found.

Authorities were called to the scene at 11:57 a.m. and Elliott said they had cleared the scene within a couple hours.

Roe was released from the hospital late Wednesday night, allowing police to interview and charge him.

He appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court Thursday, where he was handed a $200,00 bond.

Court officials say he has not posted it.

Parkersburg Police and Fire, as well as the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene on Wednesday.

Parkersburg Police have identified the man who was arrested at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon, as 35-year-old Michael Roe, of Parkersburg.

Police and the Parkersburg Fire Department were on the scene responding to a reported bomb threat.

Police have since cleared the scene and Police Chief Scott Elliott said no explosive devices were found in their sweep.

He said police were called to the scene by a Rural King employee who saw a man, now identified as Roe, wielding an axe and making threats.

Roe is being held under police watch at a hospital for medical observation.

Police are waiting to interview him before releasing information on possible charges.

