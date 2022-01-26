Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg Police release name of man arrested at Rural King

By Zach Shrivers and Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police have identified the man who was arrested at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon, as 35-year-old Michael Roe, of Parkersburg.

Police and the Parkersburg Fire Department were on the scene responding to a reported bomb threat.

The Parkersburg Police Department along with the Parkersburg Fire Department and several other law enforcement agencies...

Posted by Parkersburg Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Police have since cleared the scene and Police Chief Scott Elliott said no explosive devices were found in their sweep.

He said police were called to the scene by a Rural King employee who saw a man, now identified as Roe, wielding an axe and making threats.

Roe is being held under police watch at a hospital for medical observation.

Police are waiting to interview him before releasing information on possible charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

