Advertisement

Warren Warriors coach that passed away from leukemia is honored at game

By Phyllis Smith and Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Warriors honor one of its coaches that passed away from leukemia ahead of their game against Marietta on Tuesday night.

Monte Cunningham’s family was presented with a plaque naming him as an honorary captain for Tuesday’s game. The former coach passed away from leukemia in July 2021.

He was the boy’s basketball coach at Warren for four years and left a big impact on the team and the community. A non-profit called Be the Match was at the game offering cheek swabs to find matches for those in need of donations for blood stem cells.

RELATED STORY: https://www.wtap.com/2022/01/25/warren-hs-basketball-holding-game-honor-former-coach/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with more snow
Mid-Ohio Valley hit with another round of snow on Monday
Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
A single car strikes and breaks a power pole causing a power outage in Parkersburg.
East St. crash causes Parkersburg power outage
Paul Edward Thornton Jr. Obit
Obituary: Thornton Jr., Paul Edward

Latest News

Congressman TIm Ryan campaigns in Marietta, Ohio.
Congressman Tim Ryan campaigns in Marietta
Wood Co. Board of Education discusses pandemic relief fund distribution
Wood Co. Board of Education discusses pandemic relief fund distribution
Sports in American Culture class receives visit from Super Bowl champ
Sports in American Culture class receives visit from Super Bowl champ
Wood Co. middle school students show their knowledge of W.Va.
Wood Co. middle school students show their knowledge of W.Va.