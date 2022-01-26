Warren Warriors coach that passed away from leukemia is honored at game

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Warriors honor one of its coaches that passed away from leukemia ahead of their game against Marietta on Tuesday night.

Monte Cunningham’s family was presented with a plaque naming him as an honorary captain for Tuesday’s game. The former coach passed away from leukemia in July 2021.

He was the boy’s basketball coach at Warren for four years and left a big impact on the team and the community. A non-profit called Be the Match was at the game offering cheek swabs to find matches for those in need of donations for blood stem cells.

